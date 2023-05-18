StockNews.com Upgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to “Buy”

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.81. 2,942,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,944,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.