Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 31.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $71,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.64. 251,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.83 and a 200 day moving average of $260.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

