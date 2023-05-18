Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $167,474.75 and approximately $13.55 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017972 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,383.52 or 1.00030907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036436 USD and is down -21.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.