Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $128,393.64 and $2.79 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00043705 USD and is up 19.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

