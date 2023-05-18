Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,531 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of General Mills by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,614,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,345,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 388,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 314,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.64. 348,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,344. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock worth $4,480,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.