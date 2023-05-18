Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. 1,117,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,515. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

