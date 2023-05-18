Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 437 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,634,000 after purchasing an additional 160,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,295,000 after buying an additional 163,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $117.36. 231,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,143. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

