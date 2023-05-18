Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. abrdn plc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $93.42. 93,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,728. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

