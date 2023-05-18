Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,689 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 477,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,998,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,314,000 after buying an additional 388,522 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,591,000 after buying an additional 386,074 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

