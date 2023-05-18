Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

