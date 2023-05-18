Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
