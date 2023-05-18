Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SU opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.