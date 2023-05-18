Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE SU opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.
