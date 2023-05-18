Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,394 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $24,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Featured Stories

