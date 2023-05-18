Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider James Mcphail Sells 6,326 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $59,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Mcphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $69,468.61.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

