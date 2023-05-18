Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) SVP Daniel Shlossman Sells 3,864 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $36,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Shlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 501.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

