Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 123.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 322,508 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 60.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 288,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

