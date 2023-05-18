Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $28,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.91.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $377.08 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.