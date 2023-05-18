Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-$1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.
Synopsys Stock Performance
SNPS opened at $377.08 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $392.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.37. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $201,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 19,185.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Synopsys by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.