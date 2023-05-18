Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Tops $632.02 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $632.02 million and approximately $38.41 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00009064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,625,021 coins and its circulating supply is 259,290,673 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

