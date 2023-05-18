Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 670.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,847 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.