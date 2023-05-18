Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.