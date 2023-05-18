Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $165.00. The company traded as high as $141.00 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 3053044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 10.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $411,102,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

