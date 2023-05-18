Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.30 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30), Briefing.com reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.05)-$(0.95) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(3.05)-$(2.80) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,564. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

