Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

TANH stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tantech by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.