Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.42. 1,529,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,654. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

