Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

AME traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.08. 355,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

