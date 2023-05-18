Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.76. 248,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.11 and a 200-day moving average of $274.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

