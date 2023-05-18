Taurus Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,409 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMD traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,156,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,637,742. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.