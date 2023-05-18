Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Visa by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 283.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,500 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Visa stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

