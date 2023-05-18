Taurus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

