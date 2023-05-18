TD Securities Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$1.70

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of MGDPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 238,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

