TD Securities Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,790. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.18 and a 1-year high of C$14.37.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

