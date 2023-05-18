Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TECK. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,661. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.