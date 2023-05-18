Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

