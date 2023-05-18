Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Declares — Dividend of $0.21

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.85.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

