Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $3,339,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

