Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $202,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 63,352 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 109,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

