Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $337,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

