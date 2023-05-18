Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $337,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.09 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

