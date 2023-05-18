Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

