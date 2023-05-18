Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $458.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.