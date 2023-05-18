Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 498 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 64,795 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,041,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $56.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

