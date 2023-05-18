Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 830 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 81,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

About ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

