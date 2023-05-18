Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.