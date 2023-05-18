Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

