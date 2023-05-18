Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,843 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 9.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 104,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,652. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

