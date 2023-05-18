Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 613,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.54. The stock had a trading volume of 524,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,034. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.44 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

