Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Shares of MS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

