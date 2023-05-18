Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,137. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.