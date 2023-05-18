Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,217,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415,325 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,531.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 384,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 377,444 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,607,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 162,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.36. 414,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

