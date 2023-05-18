Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 478,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.84. 4,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,916. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.